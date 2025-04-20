Daniele Rugani is currently spending the season on loan at Ajax, where he has the opportunity to win a domestic title in the Netherlands. Although he is not featuring regularly in the starting line-up, he is still enjoying more playing time than he would have received had he remained at Juventus.

Rugani has struggled to establish himself as a regular first-team player in Turin, and his status as surplus to requirements was apparent even before his most recent contract extension. Following the arrival of Thiago Motta as Juventus manager, it quickly became evident that the defender was not part of the club’s long-term plans, leading to his loan move to Amsterdam.

Despite being on the periphery at Ajax, the Italian centre-back may have hoped that the managerial change in Turin could offer a new opportunity upon his return. However, that does not appear to be the case.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have no intention of reintegrating Rugani into their squad next season. The report states that the club will look to send the player out on loan once again when he returns from the Eredivisie. This suggests that the Bianconeri view him as a player whose role lies elsewhere, rather than within their competitive setup.

With his current contract set to run until 2026, the defender is unlikely to be reintegrated into the first-team picture at Juventus. The decision to extend his contract despite limited involvement continues to raise questions among observers. His performances in recent years have not matched the level expected at a club of Juventus’ stature, and a long-term future in Turin seems increasingly improbable.

The logical step at this point may be for Rugani to seek a permanent move to a smaller club where he could rediscover consistent form and secure regular playing time. While he has had more prominent moments earlier in his career, the current phase suggests that a fresh start elsewhere would better suit both player and club.