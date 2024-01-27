Juventus is exploring opportunities in the free transfer market for the upcoming summer, considering financial constraints that limit a substantial budget for player acquisitions.

Under Max Allegri’s management, the team has been performing well this season despite not making significant expenditures in the previous transfer window. With a similar approach in the current transfer window, Juventus intends to focus on signing free agents in the summer.

The Bianconeri have expressed interest in Piotr Zielinski from Napoli and Felipe Anderson from Lazio. Both midfielders have demonstrated their experience and success in Serie A in recent seasons. As Zielinski and Anderson are in the final months of their contracts with their respective clubs, Juventus hopes to secure their additions to the squad.

However, recent reports from Il Bianconero suggest that Juventus has withdrawn from the pursuit of Zielinski due to tactical reasons. Instead, the club is now concentrating its efforts on securing a move for Anderson and is engaged in competition with other suitors for the Brazilian midfielder.

Juve FC Says

Felipe Anderson will be an important player for us if he makes the move to Turin, but he has many suitors and might choose another club over us.

We will try our best, but in the summer, there will be many more players to sign and improve our squad.