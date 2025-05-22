Juventus are among the clubs set to participate in the FIFA Club World Cup, which begins next month, and current manager Igor Tudor is expected to remain in charge for the tournament. The competition presents both a challenge and an opportunity for the Bianconeri as they prepare to represent Italian football on the global stage.

One immediate concern for the club is the status of their loanees. With the Club World Cup taking place after the end of most domestic seasons, there is a risk that some loan deals may expire before the competition begins. Juventus will need to negotiate short-term extensions for these players if they are to be available for selection. Without such agreements, the squad may be significantly weakened, potentially forcing the club to act in the transfer market to reinforce key areas.

Domestic Focus Before Global Ambition

Before turning their attention to international competition, Juventus remain focused on their domestic objectives. Securing a top-four finish in Serie A is essential, both for financial stability and for maintaining their place in next season’s Champions League. Their upcoming league matches will be crucial, and maximum effort will be required from the squad to finish the campaign strongly.

Once Serie A concludes, preparations for the Club World Cup will begin in earnest. The tournament’s new format includes more teams and additional fixtures, which will require greater depth and fitness from the squad. Juventus may need to evaluate their current options and potentially sign reinforcements to remain competitive throughout the event.

Realistic Expectations for Juventus

While every team enters the Club World Cup aiming to win, Juventus must approach the tournament with measured expectations. Competing against some of the best clubs from around the world, including well-prepared sides such as Inter Milan, will be no small task.

A sensible target for the Bianconeri would be to progress beyond the group stage. Once in the knockout rounds, they can reassess their goals based on the strength and form of their opponents. For now, ensuring advancement from the group would represent a respectable and realistic ambition as Tudor continues to build a competitive team on the international stage.