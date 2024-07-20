We expect Dusan Vlahovic to remain at Juventus beyond this summer, and he has been training with the rest of the team in recent days.

He reported late for pre-season after being involved with the Serbian national team at the Euros.

Under Max Allegri, Vlahovic was the number one attacker and one of the first names on the Juve team sheet.

However, there is a new sheriff in town, and he will need to prove he is truly the best striker in Turin.

Thiago Motta will ensure that DV9 has a strong season under his management because the former Fiorentina striker is one of the most valuable members of the Juve squad.

He was the subject of transfer interest from Chelsea last season, but not many clubs have shown interest in him so far. According to Calciomercato, Juve expects him to stay.

Although his salary will significantly increase over the next two seasons, the Bianconeri anticipates him delivering goals and contributing to their efforts under Thiago Motta.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of our most valuable players, and selling him will come at a serious cost.

We will have to spend more than we receive to cover for his departure from the group.