We expect Dusan Vlahovic to remain at Juventus beyond this summer, and he has been training with the rest of the team in recent days.
He reported late for pre-season after being involved with the Serbian national team at the Euros.
Under Max Allegri, Vlahovic was the number one attacker and one of the first names on the Juve team sheet.
However, there is a new sheriff in town, and he will need to prove he is truly the best striker in Turin.
Thiago Motta will ensure that DV9 has a strong season under his management because the former Fiorentina striker is one of the most valuable members of the Juve squad.
He was the subject of transfer interest from Chelsea last season, but not many clubs have shown interest in him so far. According to Calciomercato, Juve expects him to stay.
Although his salary will significantly increase over the next two seasons, the Bianconeri anticipates him delivering goals and contributing to their efforts under Thiago Motta.
Juve FC Says
Vlahovic is one of our most valuable players, and selling him will come at a serious cost.
We will have to spend more than we receive to cover for his departure from the group.
3 Comments
This is it for Vlahovic. We will see over the season if he fulfils his potential.
to the fullest
With Allegri gone he shouldn’t have any excuses anymore. The park the bus style play theoretically should be gone. He should have more chances this season and now we will see if he is what he was and thought he should be. Probably the only concern I have for the squad is that bologna didn’t score much last season. Pretty much on par with what we accomplished last season which is disturbing. But we think the quality of players on this team should be higher. Time will tell. I am backing him to score more this season provided he can stay healthy