Juventus, being the last team to withdraw its support for the European Super League, is now under scrutiny to communicate its stance following the recent verdict of the European Court.

The court’s judgment effectively restricts UEFA from monopolising competitions among European clubs, injecting some relevance into the struggles surrounding the creation of the Super League. With the protagonists now seeking to garner more support from clubs, Juventus is in a position where it will continue to be associated with the Super League unless it makes a clear statement distancing itself, as several other top European sides have already done.

According to Football Italia, Juventus is currently adopting a cautious approach and is in no rush to clarify its position on the competition. The report suggests that the Bianconeri intend to take their time to thoroughly understand the situation before making a definitive statement or picking a side in the ongoing Super League debate.

Juve FC Says

We are one of the biggest clubs in the world, so both sides of the argument need us to be relevant.

We have to choose the side that will benefit us the most, so there is no need to make a quick decision as other teams have done.

As long as we are not under pressure, we can take as much time as we want to make the right choice.