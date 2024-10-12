Juventus is eager for Teun Koopmeiners to return to action soon, and the club is even developing a device to help protect the midfielder’s injured rib.

This could accelerate his recovery and shorten the expected one-month absence, but will he be ready in time for their match against Lazio?

Juve wants Koopmeiners to avoid worsening the injury, but they also need the Dutchman on the field, and some fans are hopeful he could be back in action against Lazio.

However, Tuttojuve reports that his chances of playing against the Rome club are slim, estimated at 40%.

This suggests he is more likely to miss the game than to feature in it, meaning Juve will need to find a replacement for him.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is one of the most important players in our starting XI, and the midfielder’s absence will affect us.

But Thiago Motta’s system is dynamic, and we trust him to come up with a solution that will make us not feel the midfielder’s absence in the matches he is unavailable to play until he returns to fitness.