For much of this season, Juventus’ attackers have been misfiring, and this is one of the key reasons the team has been struggling. Despite having some talented individuals in their squad, the men in black and white have failed to convert chances consistently.
In the summer, the club added several new names in an effort to strengthen the side and build a competitive team under Thiago Motta. However, the anticipated improvement never materialised and their form remained below expectations. Motta eventually lost his job when it became clear that the season was veering towards disappointment.
Tudor Inherits a Difficult Task
With Motta gone, Igor Tudor stepped in and is now tasked with salvaging the campaign using players he did not personally choose. This has presented challenges, as he must work within the constraints of a squad assembled by his predecessor. One notable name who has continued to receive regular game time under Tudor is Nicolas Gonzalez, who arrived from Fiorentina in the previous transfer window.
Despite his frequent inclusion, the Argentinian winger has failed to make a significant impact and has often escaped the level of criticism directed at some of his teammates. Players like Dusan Vlahovic, Kenan Yildiz, and Randal Kolo Muani have been more openly scrutinised by fans and pundits, even though their performances have not drastically differed.
Gonzalez’s Performances Go Under the Radar
Gonzalez, like others, has been far from impressive and his current form suggests he should be offering more in terms of creativity and output. Yet the conversation rarely includes his name when the team’s attacking issues are analysed.
Juventus are likely to retain his services beyond the current campaign, though it is increasingly difficult to justify his continued presence without improvement. Gonzalez is being grouped with other underperformers like Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz, but curiously receives less public criticism for similar levels of output.
Unless there is a clear turnaround, fans will likely begin to question his role more openly, especially if Juventus fall short of their objectives again next season.
Let’s be honest. He was a panic buy after giuntoli failed to gets sancho. That’s the reality of it. It’s not like we were linked with him for a long time. It happened at the end of the window. Nico has been what he was. It’s not like he was other worldly and dipped off like Koop and Luiz. Tudor found his correct position but due to the massive amount of absences currently is again playing him out of position as a 10. He’s much better in tudors system as a wingback. I would much prefer if we prioritized squad depth over just a handful of stars. This campaign has proven that the depth on this team is considerably lacking.
Thank you for this very honest article and question about Nico Gonzalez.
It is really frustrating for me to see this player picked every week, and do so very little consistently. No good amount of goals, assists or goal attempts at all. And no exceptional defensive talent either. Yet Tudo religiously plays him above Conceicao.
That’s totally ridiculous. Conceicao is an enormous talent and has caused many opposing defences terrible pain, and creates many goal chances.
Who would not want him in their team. Only Tudor. Seems to me he is following Mr G’s instruction ????
Nonetheless, so very sad. And has a definite negative impact on Juve’s performances.