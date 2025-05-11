For much of this season, Juventus’ attackers have been misfiring, and this is one of the key reasons the team has been struggling. Despite having some talented individuals in their squad, the men in black and white have failed to convert chances consistently.

In the summer, the club added several new names in an effort to strengthen the side and build a competitive team under Thiago Motta. However, the anticipated improvement never materialised and their form remained below expectations. Motta eventually lost his job when it became clear that the season was veering towards disappointment.

Tudor Inherits a Difficult Task

With Motta gone, Igor Tudor stepped in and is now tasked with salvaging the campaign using players he did not personally choose. This has presented challenges, as he must work within the constraints of a squad assembled by his predecessor. One notable name who has continued to receive regular game time under Tudor is Nicolas Gonzalez, who arrived from Fiorentina in the previous transfer window.

Despite his frequent inclusion, the Argentinian winger has failed to make a significant impact and has often escaped the level of criticism directed at some of his teammates. Players like Dusan Vlahovic, Kenan Yildiz, and Randal Kolo Muani have been more openly scrutinised by fans and pundits, even though their performances have not drastically differed.

Gonzalez’s Performances Go Under the Radar

Gonzalez, like others, has been far from impressive and his current form suggests he should be offering more in terms of creativity and output. Yet the conversation rarely includes his name when the team’s attacking issues are analysed.

Juventus are likely to retain his services beyond the current campaign, though it is increasingly difficult to justify his continued presence without improvement. Gonzalez is being grouped with other underperformers like Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz, but curiously receives less public criticism for similar levels of output.

Unless there is a clear turnaround, fans will likely begin to question his role more openly, especially if Juventus fall short of their objectives again next season.