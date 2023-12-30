Juventus has set its sights on Joshua Zirkzee as they seek to reinforce their squad with a new striker in the coming months. The Bianconeri are actively monitoring the Dutch forward’s performance this season, and his standout contributions to Bologna have captured their attention.

Zirkzee’s influential role at Bologna has contributed to the team’s strong showing in Serie A, making him an appealing prospect for Juventus. With plans to bolster their squad in the summer, Juventus has identified several targets for potential acquisitions, including Zirkzee.

While the club ideally aims to secure a new striker in the upcoming transfer window, logistical challenges may hinder their immediate pursuit. Reports from Calciomercato reveal that Juventus has not intensified their interest in Zirkzee’s signature due to the need to first offload Dusan Vlahovic.

Vlahovic currently stands as Juventus’ key attacking asset. However, the club is reportedly open to selling him at the end of the season. The timing of Zirkzee’s potential move to Turin hinges on the resolution of Vlahovic’s situation. If a favourable offer for Vlahovic materialises, Juventus may proceed with pursuing Zirkzee; otherwise, the move for the Dutch striker could be temporarily postponed.

Juve FC Says

Zirkzee has been brilliant at Bologna, but we cannot add him to our squad if Vlahovic remains at the club.