Dusan Vlahovic is set to become a free agent at the end of this season, as the Serbian forward enters the final weeks of his time as a player for Juventus. He has been at the club since the start of 2022 and has frequently been their first-choice striker, delivering impressive performances on his best days.

Despite those contributions, consistency has remained an issue, and injuries have posed a significant challenge during this campaign. These setbacks have forced the team to rely more heavily on alternative attacking options within their squad, limiting his overall influence across the season.

Contract Situation Remains Unresolved

As things stand, the striker is approaching the end of his current contract, with no agreement yet in place for an extension. The club has made several attempts to resolve the situation, holding multiple discussions with his representatives in recent months.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have already conducted at least five meetings with his entourage in an effort to reach a new agreement, but they have been unable to find common ground so far.

This prolonged uncertainty has increased speculation surrounding his future, particularly as the end of the season draws closer, and no resolution has been achieved.

Financial Terms Proving a Stumbling Block

Negotiations are expected to continue, but financial factors remain the primary obstacle between the two parties. Commissions and additional entitlements have emerged as the key points of disagreement, preventing progress towards a final deal.

The striker is reportedly willing to accept a salary of 6 million euros net per season over two campaigns in order to sign a new contract. However, this proposal has not yet been sufficient to bridge the gap between the two sides.

Both parties may resume discussions in the coming weeks. Unless these financial differences are resolved, there remains a strong possibility that their professional relationship will come to an end at the conclusion of the season.