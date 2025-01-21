Juventus appointed Thiago Motta as their manager this season, aiming to change their style of play while continuing to compete for trophies.

Motta was not hired for an impressive track record of trophies as a manager, and if that had been the main criterion, he likely would not have been chosen.

As one of Europe’s most successful football clubs, the Bianconeri surprised many by selecting Motta for the role. Nevertheless, he now leads the team with the support required to prove his potential as a top-level coach.

Juventus made some notable signings at the start of the season and continued to strengthen their squad in the current transfer window. With the possibility of further acquisitions before the window closes, Motta cannot claim a lack of backing to deliver victories and silverware.

Motta must grapple with the intense pressure at Juventus, where fans’ hunger for silverware is as relentless as a high-stakes game of live blackjack online, fueled by the club’s illustrious 119-year history of trophy-laden success

Many Juventus fans hoped for a strong start to the season by winning the Super Cup, but Motta faced his first setback as the team was eliminated at the semi-final stage. Despite being unbeaten in domestic football until that defeat, the Bianconeri must now focus on winning the league, the Champions League, or the Coppa Italia.

Does Motta need to win a trophy this season?

Motta arrived at the Allianz Stadium with a strong reputation after guiding Bologna to their first-ever Champions League qualification.

Juventus deemed this achievement sufficient to appoint him as their manager, and he embraced the challenge. However, Motta must recognise that winning trophies is a fundamental expectation at the club.

The Old Lady has struggled to secure consistent wins this season, putting their hopes of finishing inside the top four at risk. Ideally, securing a top-four finish would mark a solid start for Motta at Juventus, but such an achievement should never be considered enough for a manager of this team.

Throughout its history, Juventus has thrived by refusing to settle for mediocrity, and that philosophy must not waver under Motta’s tenure. He must demonstrate his capabilities by securing at least one trophy this season.

Juventus should take lessons from their Super Cup failure and channel their focus towards winning the Coppa Italia, which they claimed last season. While triumphs in the Champions League and Serie A may be difficult to achieve, finishing in the top four and winning the Coppa Italia would represent a respectable start for Motta.