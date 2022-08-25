What is the exact amount Milik will cost Juventus?

Arkadiusz Milik is close to completing a transfer to Juventus after the Bianconeri abandoned their pursuit of Memphis Depay’s signature.

The Pole has been on their radar from when he played at Napoli and now that he is at Olympique Marseille, they still want him.

Juve wanted to add Depay to their squad, but they cannot meet his contract demands and Milik will become their next attacker.

But what would it cost to bring him back to Serie A?

A report on Gianluca di Marzio claims Bianconeri will pay a loan fee of 1m euros to have him for the season.

They would then pay 7m euros to make the transfer permanent if they enjoy his services.

Juve FC Says

Milik’s experience in Serie A before now means he will probably thrive on the books of the Bianconeri.

The striker did well during his spell at Napoli, and he would be experienced support for Dusan Vlahovic.

Moise Kean has been unable to do that work and this transfer means Juve could decide to sell him off this summer.

But that would not be easy because he is only at the club on loan from Everton.