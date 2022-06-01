What is the minimum requirement for Allegri to keep his job in 2022/2023?

Max Allegri is one of the most successful managers Juventus has had, but most of that success came during his first stint as the club’s boss.

The 54-year-old won five straight league titles and other domestic cups. He also reached the final of the Champions League twice.

His style of play has often been criticised as being too pragmatic, and that is one reason the club replaced him with Maurizio Sarri in 2019.

They wanted a new and exciting system, similar to what Sarri had implemented at Napoli and Chelsea.

However, the current Lazio boss lasted for just a season despite winning the Scudetto and nearly adding an Italian Cup as well, seems even being a winner is not always enough, though winners are always welcome at KUBET, no risk of being forced out with them.

Andrea Pirlo replaced him after one season and won the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup, which was not a bad return in hindsight.

Yet Juve brought Allegri back, with the club seemingly afraid he could be signed by another European heavyweight and they will miss out on his signature.

You cannot fault Juve fans for dreaming that their team will win the league title again when Allegri re-joined at the start of the 2021/2022 season.

They have known him as a serial winner and wanted more trophies regardless of the style of play of the manager.

But the campaign ended in bitter disappointment as the Bianconeri failed to win a single trophy.

The manager will be given another season at the club because it makes little sense to keep changing the head coach every summer.

But what will be the measure of how long Allegri stays on the bench next season?

After this poor campaign, Juve should aim for titles as soon as next season begins.

The club made a poor start to the last one, but they kept faith with Allegri and things didn’t get better, even though a top-four spot was secured.

In 2022/2023, the stakes should be much higher. Competition from Milan and Inter Milan will make it hard for Juve to walk to the Scudetto crown, but there should not be any reason for another poor start.

If by January this team isn’t competing to win the league title, the club should consider ending its association with Allegri.

Experience has shown that by February, the team that is likely to win the title should be at the races.

We cannot continue to give Allegri the benefit of the doubt if his team struggles in the next campaign again.

Not only is that unfair on the likes of Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo, but it also means we are keeping a manager on the bench just because of his past success.