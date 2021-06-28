What is the minimum that should be expected from Juventus next season?

Juventus enters this summer hurt from losing their Serie A crown for the first time in ten years.

The Bianconeri paid the price for naming a rookie as their manager in Andrea Pirlo and they nearly embarrassingly finished outside the top four.

Inter Milan had been knocking on the door in the previous campaign and Maurizio Sarri just pipped them to the title.

They came back stronger last season and won the title under Antonio Conte.

After finishing fourth in the last campaign, Juve has to return better prepared and the barest minimum achievement that they have to deliver to their fans next season is winning the Scudetto.

One reason why confidence should be high is that Massimiliano Allegri has returned and he has a squad that is full of winners.

The likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini were a part of the squad that dominated Serie A for nine consecutive seasons.

He also has Cristiano Ronaldo who has won trophies everywhere around the world including with the Portugal national team.

Allegri will essentially manage a team of top players next season and he should be able to get them back at the top of the league standings at the end of the campaign.

Juve had 12 players at the latest European championships, only three other European clubs (Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Man City) sent more players to the competition.

This shows how good their squad is and they should be capable of helping them achieve their aims.

The Bianconeri have struggled in the knockout stages of the Champions League and have exited the competition at the round of 16 stage in each of the last two seasons, firstly to Lyon and secondly to FC Porto last season.

These exits are embarrassing considering the clubs that have knocked them out.

After leading them to the final on two occasions previously, we expect Allegri to lead them beyond that stage next season.

We signed Ronaldo to help us win the competition and if he remains at the Allianz Stadium next season, then we can all dream of winning the competition once again.

Our bid to win Serie A again has been helped by Antonio Conte leaving his role as the manager of Inter Milan.

The champions are also expected to sell some of their top players this summer and that means Allegri’s team shouldn’t face a serious competitor for the title.

One important difference between Juventus’ preparation for last season and the next campaign is that we entered the last one with a rookie manager who hardly had the experience in leading a top club.

Even if Juve doesn’t spend so much in this transfer window, we still have largely the strongest squad in Italy and one of the strongest in Europe.