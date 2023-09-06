Juventus has kicked off their season impressively, remaining competitive at the upper echelons of the league alongside some of the nation’s premier clubs. Having narrowly missed out on European competition, Juventus finds themselves with a more streamlined fixture list compared to most of their Serie A counterparts.

The atmosphere this season at the Allianz Stadium, which offers real conviviality and passion will be the key to the team’s home success, however, Max Allegri’s men will also be expected to be just as potent on the road as they are at home.

The Bianconeri displayed tremendous dedication during their pre-season preparations, raising the expectations of their fervent fan base for this campaign. The Turin-based squad now enjoys the spotlight as one of the teams to watch, though their summer transfer activity was less eventful than desired.

While clubs like AC Milan and Inter Milan bolstered their squads with fresh talent, Juventus encountered difficulties due to financial issues stemming from the previous season. The new sporting director was tasked with rectifying the mess left behind at the Allianz Stadium, which constrained their spending during the transfer window.

Regardless of their summer fortunes, Juventus is perpetually held to high standards, and they remain a focal point of attention. However, what should be the minimum expectations for this team?

Despite a relatively quiet transfer window, the Bianconeri can still boast one of the most formidable squads in the league. From defence to attack, Allegri can call upon players that other teams would envy. This levels the playing field between them and the sides that splurged on summer signings.

Allegri can’t complain about lacking the resources to execute his tactical plans, so it’s only right for the club to demand nothing less than the league title. Juventus’ stars will benefit from more rest days due to their absence from European competitions, allowing them to approach matches with renewed vigour.

However, considering the depth of quality in rival squads, it’s understandable if Juventus falls short in their quest for the league title. Nonetheless, the Bianconeri must strenuously contend for the championship with the resources currently at their disposal.

They still boast the talents of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, two of the most formidable attackers in Italian and European football. In midfield, they possess the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Paul Pogba, Manuel Locatelli, and Weston McKennie. In defence, the formidable Brazilian trio of Alex Sandro, Danilo, and Gleison Bremer adds further strength. With these exceptional players, there’s every reason to believe Juventus will pose a formidable challenge to their rivals, ensuring they secure a place within the top three this season.