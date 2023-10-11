Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli finds himself under investigation for alleged betting offences, specifically for using an unlicensed platform to place a bet. While this discovery is likely to be disappointing for him, it appears that Fagioli has been cooperating with authorities, and the investigation is approaching its conclusion.

Fagioli’s situation is the latest in a series of off-field issues involving Juventus players, a pattern that the club surely finds concerning.

Nonetheless, the severity of Fagioli’s punishment may be less harsh than what some media outlets have reported. According to a report on Il Bianconero, betting itself is not illegal in Italy, but using an unlicensed platform for such activities is considered a crime. In cases of this nature, a fine is more likely than a lengthy ban as a form of punishment.

Juve FC Says

This is yet another piece of bad news we have to deal with as a club, but we expect the midfielder to know the rules.

If he is fined, the club will likely warn him seriously about his off-field conduct and ensure that he does the right thing always.

He is still a youngster who is prone to mistakes, so this should not be a big deal for him to get over.