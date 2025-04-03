When Randal Kolo Muani arrived at Juventus at the start of the year, he made an immediate impact, and it appeared as though the Bianconeri had found the ideal successor to Dusan Vlahović. The French forward was in scintillating form, raising expectations that he could be the long-term solution to Juventus’ attacking concerns.

The club has been unable to reach an agreement with Vlahović over a contract extension, and as a result, the Serbian is widely expected to depart at the end of the season. Juventus must prepare for his potential exit, and for a brief period, Kolo Muani seemed to be the perfect replacement.

His early performances in Turin were nothing short of outstanding. In his first three appearances for the club, he found the net five times, instantly winning over the fans and giving the impression that Juventus had secured a prolific goal scorer. However, what followed has been a stark contrast. Since that blistering start, Kolo Muani has failed to score in his last ten matches, providing only two assists during that period. His decline in form was further highlighted when he did not even feature from the bench in Igor Tudor’s first game in charge against Genoa.

Such a rapid decline in form has left many wondering what went wrong. His initial performances set a high standard, but he is now struggling to contribute meaningfully to the team’s attack. The frustration among fans is understandable, but those who followed his time at Paris Saint-Germain would not be as surprised. At PSG, Kolo Muani also displayed inconsistency, showing flashes of brilliance before enduring difficult spells without making a significant impact.

While it is natural for Juventus supporters to be concerned, there is no one at the club to blame for Kolo Muani’s struggles. The responsibility lies solely with the player. If he fails to convince the club to make his loan move permanent, it will be due to his own inconsistency and inability to maintain his early form.

As reported, Juventus will need to carefully assess their attacking options ahead of next season, ensuring that whoever leads the line is capable of delivering consistently at the highest level.