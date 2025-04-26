Juventus saw their unbeaten run under Igor Tudor come to an end with a shock defeat to Parma in midweek. The loss was particularly disappointing given the club’s recent history, as Juve had frequently failed to win matches they were expected to under Thiago Motta, a key reason behind his dismissal.

Supporters believed that such inconsistencies had been eradicated during Tudor’s tenure and anticipated a victory against Parma. However, despite Juve’s reputation and form, Parma had been on an impressive run themselves, having held both Inter Milan and Fiorentina to draws prior to facing the Bianconeri.

Juventus struggled to break down their opponents, and the encounter revealed shortcomings that suggested they were not at the level required. Although Juve enjoyed a significant share of possession, they failed to create meaningful chances and ultimately succumbed to another damaging defeat. The inability to convert possession into tangible opportunities once again proved costly, as they dropped important points at a critical stage of the season.

According to Il Bianconero, John Elkann was in attendance at the match and was left frustrated by the team’s passive and ineffective display. While Elkann understands that the squad is in a period of transition following the managerial change, he was nonetheless deeply disappointed with the outcome of the match.

The defeat was a disheartening setback for Juventus, especially as it seemed the team had been making positive strides in recent weeks. Immediate improvement will be essential, starting with their next fixture against Monza. It is vital that Juventus return to winning ways swiftly, as allowing the clubs below them in the standings to close the gap would be disastrous for their ambitions this season.

Consistency remains the key for a team still trying to rebuild and rediscover their identity, and ensuring victory in the next match will be crucial to maintaining their trajectory and securing their objectives.