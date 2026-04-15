John Elkann has become closely involved in Juventus’ day-to-day operations following the departure of Cristiano Giuntoli from his role as sporting director. His increased presence has marked a shift in the club’s internal structure, with greater emphasis placed on direct leadership and long-term planning.

Elkann personally selected Damien Comolli to take on a key role, and the two have worked in close collaboration over recent months. Their partnership has been central to Juventus’ efforts to achieve improved results on the pitch, with a clear focus on stability and progression.

Leadership and Strategic Direction

Elkann’s trust in Comolli appears to be stronger than the confidence he previously placed in Giuntoli, suggesting that this new working relationship could remain in place for an extended period. The alignment between the two figures is seen as an important factor in shaping Juventus’ future.

The Bianconeri continue to be regarded as one of the leading clubs in Italian football, and there is a growing belief that they are moving in a positive direction under the current structure. This optimism has been reinforced by the appointment of Luciano Spalletti, who has brought renewed energy and purpose to the squad.

In recent weeks, Elkann has expressed satisfaction with the work carried out by the manager. According to Tuttomercatoweb, he believes the team is progressing well and heading in the right direction, with clear signs of improvement evident in their performances.

Confidence in the Future

Elkann is said to view Spalletti as the individual capable of restoring Juventus to the summit of Italian football. There is a strong belief that the team will be in an even better position next season, particularly with further reinforcements expected.

Juventus are planning to invest in its squad at the end of the campaign, aiming to strengthen key areas and enhance overall competitiveness. The expectation is that Spalletti will be able to integrate new arrivals effectively and develop them into successful contributors.

With full backing from Elkann, the manager is entrusted with leading Juventus back to a period of sustained success. The combination of strategic leadership and managerial direction is seen as a foundation for future achievements, including a return to winning major trophies.