Juventus has intensified its pursuit of Canadian striker Jonathan David, aiming to secure him as a free agent when his contract with Lille expires at the end of the current season. David has consistently demonstrated his prowess in front of goal, emerging as one of Europe’s standout forwards over the past few seasons. His impressive form this campaign has only heightened interest from several clubs across the continent, making him a coveted target in the upcoming transfer window.

Reports from Il Bianconero indicate that Juventus has formally inquired about the conditions necessary to facilitate a move for David. The Canadian international’s entourage has communicated that he would require a net salary of €5 million per season, along with a commission of up to €8 million. While these figures represent a significant investment, they are relatively modest compared to the substantial transfer fee Juventus would face if David were still under contract at Lille and available on the market.

Juventus is aware that competition for David’s signature will be fierce, with numerous clubs eager to capitalise on his impending free agency. Nonetheless, they see David as a prime target who could effectively bolster their attacking options. His potential arrival would not only provide a much-needed alternative to Dusan Vlahovic but also pose serious competition for the starting striker role, particularly in light of Arkadiusz Milik’s injury struggles.

David’s proven track record, coupled with his ability to adapt to different styles of play, positions him as an ideal fit for Juventus’s tactical setup. His speed, technical skills, and goal-scoring ability could make a substantial difference in Juventus’s attack, especially as they aim to compete at the highest levels in Serie A and the Champions League.

With other clubs circling, Juventus need to act decisively and make their intentions known, ensuring that they are not left behind in the race for one of Europe’s most talented forwards.