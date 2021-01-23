What Juve need to look out for in their upcoming match against Bologna

Juventus are set to welcome Bologna at the Allianz stadium for Sunday’s lunch time kickoff.

Although Andrea Pirlo’s squad should be head and shoulders above their Emilian opponents, we’ve seen the Old Lady struggling on multiple occasions this term while playing against even weaker sides, with the likes of Benevento and Crotone in mind.

Sinisa Mihajlovic’ side currently sits in a respectable 12th spot in the league standings with 20 points. And whilst they may have conceded 31 goals so far – which is a little bit more than expected – their tally of 24 goals scored is a decent one.

However, what must be noted about the Rossoblu, is the fact that their goals often come from the players who operate behind the striker.

Despite being 38-years-old, Rodrigo Palacio is still a regular feature for Bologna, and is currently deployed as the lone striker. However, the forward is having some difficulties in finding the back of the net this season, as he only scored one goal so far.

Nonetheless, this shouldn’t take away the importance of the former Genoa and Inter striker in his team’s tactical system, as his movement has been key in bringing in other players into the attacking mix.

The players in question are mainly the trio that is deployed behind him in the Serbian coach’s 4-2-3-1 formation.

Ricardo Orsolini – who was owned by Juve in the past – has cemented himself in the side as a right winger, and the Bianconeri defenders should make sure not allow him to cut from the flank into the the edge of the box, as this is where he likes to take his shots from (Arjen Robben style).

On the other flank, Musa Barrow is arguably the most exciting element in the squad, but the former Atalanta talent could be dropped in favor of Nicola Sansone.

However, Bologna’s top scorer in the current campaign is surprisingly Roberto Soriano. The former Villarreal star plays as an attacking midfielder, but he has so far contributed in six goals.

In conclusion, Juventus need to watch out for the dangerous runs from the Bologna wingers, as the Bianconeri could be punished if they allow the Rossoblu wide men to catch them on the counters. Meanwhile Pirlo’s defensive midfielders should keep a close eye on Soriano’s movement and prevent him from finding spaces in the hole.