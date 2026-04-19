At the start of February, Juventus and Bologna traded the services of Joao Mario and Emil Holm, but the two players’ futures are still shrouded in mystery.

Since neither player had a positive first half of the season, the swap gave both of them a chance to reset and start afresh.

The Portuguese has indeed made the most out of the opportunity, becoming an automatic starter in Vincenzo Italiano’s starting lineup.

On the other hand, the Swede’s momentum was impeded by a two-month injury layoff, but Luciano Spalletti was impressed with his performance in Bergamo last weekend.

Juventus & Bologna consider renewing Joao Mario & Emil Holm loans

Despite the encouraging signs, neither right-back is guaranteed a permanent transfer. Joao Mario joined Bologna on a dry loan, while Holm’s deal includes an option to buy, but it would cost Juventus almost €18 million between the transfer fee and the add-ons.

According to Tuttosport, both clubs appear to be in favour of renewing the loans for another campaign.

In Mario’s case, the new accord would certainly include an obligation to buy, with Bologna gunning for a figure just below €10 million. Juventus would also keep Holm for another season, but will request a discount.

Why all parties are in favour of this solution

This proposed double deal should suit all parties, as both players appear to be much more appreciated at their new clubs.

Mario has recently expressed his desire to prove his worth at Juventus, but admitted that this remains unlikely with Spalletti in charge, as the 67-year-old seldom used him during his last three months in Turin.

As for Holm, he might not necessarily be an elite right-back, but he can be a solid option for the club thanks to his tenacity and willingness to fight for the cause.

The 25-year-old revealed himself as a childhood Juventus supporter, so he remains hellbent on making the most out of this golden opportunity.

The two clubs will lock horns on the pitch on Sunday evening at the Allianz Stadium, where Holm and Mario will be at the centre of attention.