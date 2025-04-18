Juventus have been strongly linked with a managerial change at the end of the current campaign, with growing speculation suggesting that Antonio Conte could return to the helm. Should this materialise, it would mark the end of Igor Tudor’s brief spell in charge, regardless of the outcomes he delivers over the coming weeks.

Tudor was appointed to steady the ship and ensure the team finishes inside the top four, securing Champions League qualification. There is confidence within the club that he is capable of meeting this objective, particularly given the quality within the squad. In addition to overseeing the conclusion of the domestic season, Tudor is also expected to lead the team into the upcoming Club World Cup.

However, questions persist over his suitability as a long-term solution. Several voices around the club and within the Italian football media believe this summer could be the right moment to bring Antonio Conte back to the Allianz Stadium. Conte previously enjoyed significant success during his time with Juventus, and many view him as a figure who can reignite the club’s competitive edge.

That said, Conte is not currently available without complications. He is under contract with Napoli, meaning that Juventus would likely need to negotiate his release, an arrangement that would come at a financial cost.

Despite the speculation and Conte’s established pedigree, recent indications suggest that Juventus supporters may not be united in their desire to see a change. According to Calciomercato, one in two Juventus fans would prefer to see Igor Tudor remain in charge next season, provided that he continues to deliver positive results.

Conte is widely regarded as one of the finest tacticians in the modern game and has a proven record of transforming squads into title contenders. However, his intense managerial style and often fiery temperament are factors that bring a degree of risk. Juventus must weigh these considerations carefully before committing to a decision that could significantly shape their future.

For now, Tudor remains focused on achieving the objectives set before him. Whether that will be enough to secure his place on the bench beyond this season remains to be seen.