What Juventus is offering to Milinkovic-Savic to join them

Juventus is prepared to offer Sergej Milinkovic-Savic a four-year deal if he agrees to join them.

The Serbian has been one of the finest midfielders in European football over the years and wants out of Lazio.

He would be a free agent when the next campaign ends and this summer is the best time for Lazio to sell him for a good fee.

The midfielder will be hot property when the transfer window opens and Juve is desperate to add him to their group for the right price.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals they are prepared to offer him a four-year deal worth around 5m euros per season.

The Bianconeri believe this offer will be best for him and hope he accepts and move to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is a fine midfielder who will do a good job for us if we pull off the transfer.

A four-year deal is also fair because he is not getting younger and can earn an extension if he remains a top player at the end of that deal.

SMS will have offers from other clubs, even from England and might take his time before deciding on his next employers.