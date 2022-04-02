What Juventus is risking in capital gains trial

Following the closure of the investigations, eleven clubs have been referred to the sporting trial in what is now known as the Prisma case.

This investigation revolved around alleged capital gains registered by the club due to inflated player values.

Amongst the 11 sides who will be facing trial, five of them are in Serie A: Napoli, Empoli, Genoa, Sampdoria and of course Juventus.

Moreover, up to 61 persons (mostly club presidents and directors) will also be facing trial.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus and the other top tier sides only risk a fine with a warning, while the directors could be facing bans.

On the other hand, Serie B sides Parma and Pisa are facing more serious charges, and their punishments could vary between point deduction, relegation and exclusion.

Juve FC say

Although we’re still hoping that the club somehow manages to clear its name from these allegations, the good news is that the possible punishment would be sustainable.

Yes, the last thing we need at the moment is another fine that hits our already shaky finances, but it’s relieving to know that point deduction and other more severe punishments are off the table.

The main operations conducted by Juventus which were pinpointed by the investigations are Nicolò Rovella’s transfer from Genoa to Turin (with Manolo Portanova going in the opposite direction) as well as Emil Audero’s sale to Sampdoria.