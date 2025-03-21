Juventus are almost certain to sack Thiago Motta by the end of this season, and they are already planning to replace him.

When Motta was made their manager at the start of this season, most people expected him to lead them back to the top of Italian football.

Juve has had some really good managers before now, and the ex-midfielder was expected to do better than Max Allegri.

Although this is his first season on their bench and he probably needs more time—because Juve has suffered from mediocrity under Allegri, whom he replaced—the Bianconeri do not want to deal with such issues again.

The men in black and white have supported Motta with many players, but they have been unhappy with the results the team is getting.

Juve knows their team can perform better than it is doing now, and they are pushing to ensure that happens, even if it means naming a new manager.

Many managers, including Antonio Conte, Roberto Mancini, and Roberto De Zerbi, have been linked with a move to their bench.

These three coaches could turn the situation around at the Allianz Stadium. Still, there is almost no certainty that a manager can arrive in Turin and turn things around almost immediately,

Juve was a mess before Motta arrived on the scene to become their manager, and they are still very much a mess now that he could leave.

If a new coach comes, finding stability and developing a winning mindset in the team are the first things they must do.

When Juve went for Motta, they had the option of making Conte their gaffer and never took that, but that is a mistake they cannot repeat anymore.

The men in black and white have to name an experienced manager now to replace Motta instead of experimenting with an exciting coach like De Zerbi.

The manager who will make things better at Juve is a coach who has won major trophies in Italy or one of the top leagues on the continent.

That is a track record we can bank on and be sure things will get better during a bad spell at the helm.

However, if the club appoints another inexperienced coach, it will only be a matter of time before he is fired again because Juve is too big for a coach to arrive and learn on the job.