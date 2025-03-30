Igor Tudor’s tenure as Juventus manager began with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Genoa yesterday evening. While the result provided a positive start for the Croatian coach, the performance highlighted both the potential and the challenges he faces in revitalising the Bianconeri. Tudor’s debut win was far from straightforward, and it served as a microcosm of the work needed to restore Juventus to their former glory.

The match showcased some promising signs under Tudor’s leadership. Juventus displayed a more aggressive pressing game, with players working tirelessly to disrupt Genoa’s build-up play. The team also appeared more compact defensively, limiting Genoa to only a handful of clear-cut chances. This organisation at the back is something Juventus have lacked in recent weeks, and Tudor’s emphasis on discipline will likely be a cornerstone of his approach.

However, there were clear areas for improvement. Despite dominating possession for large stretches of the game, Juventus struggled to create meaningful opportunities in the final third. The attack often looked disjointed, with players failing to link up effectively or exploit spaces behind Genoa’s defence. This lack of fluidity in attack has been a recurring issue for Juventus this season, and it is something Tudor must address quickly if they are to climb the Serie A table.

Another challenge for Tudor will be managing injuries and squad depth. With key players sidelined, including Federico Gatti, Juventus’ options are limited in certain areas of the pitch. Tudor will need to find creative solutions to maintain consistency as the season progresses.

While the victory over Genoa provided a morale boost, it also underscored the scale of the task ahead for Tudor. Balancing defensive solidity with attacking creativity will be crucial if he is to guide Juventus back into contention for silverware and secure Champions League qualification. The foundation has been laid, but much work remains for Tudor to truly make his mark in Turin.