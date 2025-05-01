TURIN, ITALY - MAY 12: Arkadiusz Milik of Juventus reacts during the Serie A TIM match between Juventus and US Salernitana at Allianz Stadium on May 12, 2024 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik has surprisingly penned a new contract, giving the club options ahead of next season.

The Pole has been reduced to a forgotten figure in Turin, as he’s been out of action since sustaining a knee injury last June.

The 31-year-old was expected to make his return to the pitch on several occasions, but these plans have been derailed by recurring relapses.

Arkadiusz Milik signs new Juventus contract

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The big centre-forward finally returned to the scene this week, but rather than making an appearance in the training ground, he was seen in the club’s headquarters signing a new contract.

Nevertheless, this out-of-the-blue signing certainly wasn’t a gesture of goodwill on the hierarchy’s part, but rather a strategic move ahead of the upcoming summer transfer.

Milik extended his contract with Juventus until June 2027, thus spreading his remaining wages over two years instead of a single campaign.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus now have two options ahead next summer.

What Juventus plan to do with Arek Milik

The first path would see Milik remain at Continassa, acting as an understudy. After a year on the sidelines, the Poland international cannot be trusted with a prominent role, but his reduced salary and vast experience render him suitable for a back-up position.

The second option for the former Napoli and Ajax star is to join a mid-table club, potentially on loan. Having accepted a pay cut, the striker is now a more affordable target for several ambitious clubs in Italy and abroad.

Therefore, it remains to be seen what the future will hold for Milik, but the first order of business is to recover from his long injury ordeal and put his career back in order.