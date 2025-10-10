Juventus has reportedly been linked with a potential move for Mike Maignan, who could leave AC Milan in the summer of 2026. This development would have implications for Michele di Gregorio, as it would mean that, two seasons after joining Juventus, he may no longer retain his position as the first-choice goalkeeper at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus’ Goalkeeping Strategy

Juventus have consistently rated Di Gregorio highly, viewing him as one of Italy’s promising goalkeepers. He has been their preferred choice in goal up to this point, reflecting the club’s confidence in his abilities. However, the Bianconeri are reportedly seeking to strengthen their squad further by adding Maignan, a goalkeeper considered both more experienced and technically superior. Juventus believe that such an acquisition would improve the team and provide greater stability in a position critical to their success.

Di Gregorio may now need to consider his long-term future, as Juventus’ interest in Maignan signals a potential change in hierarchy. While the Azzurri goalkeeper possesses talent, he is not regarded in the same category as some of the elite goalkeepers Juventus have had historically, nor is he currently a leading option for the Italian national team. The club appears confident that if Maignan joins, they will be able to manage Di Gregorio’s departure effectively.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Potential Transfer Plans

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus anticipate that Di Gregorio will attract interest from other clubs, including sides in the Premier League. The club believes that selling him would generate a substantial fee, which could then be reinvested in strengthening the squad. This approach aligns with Juventus’ broader strategy of balancing squad development with financial prudence.

Securing a move for Maignan would be intended not only to enhance the quality and experience of the goalkeeping position but also to ensure Juventus remain competitive domestically and in European competitions. While Di Gregorio’s departure would mark the end of his role as the first-choice goalkeeper, it also represents an opportunity for both the player and the club to optimise their respective futures.