Edon Zhegrova has spent less than a full season at Juventus, yet questions are already being raised about his long-term future at the club. Despite his relatively short time in Turin, his situation has attracted attention due to the contrast between his technical quality and his ongoing fitness concerns.

Zhegrova is regarded as one of the most technically gifted players within the Bianconeri squad. When given opportunities, he has demonstrated creativity, close control and attacking intelligence. These qualities have made him an appealing option in certain situations, particularly when Juventus requires a spark from the bench. His contributions in substitute appearances have often been positive, helping the team maintain attacking momentum.

Fitness concerns and limited starts

Luciano Spalletti is understood to trust the Kosovan attacker, yet concerns remain regarding his physical condition. Zhegrova arrived in Turin carrying an injury, and he has yet to fully convince the coaching staff that he has regained the level of fitness required to start matches regularly. As a result, he has rarely been named in the starting lineup.

When Zhegrova has started games, his performances have not consistently matched the impact he delivers as a substitute. This inconsistency has contributed to uncertainty around his role within the squad. Juventus continues to manage his minutes carefully, but the lack of sustained fitness has limited his ability to establish himself as a regular starter.

Summer decision on his future

Interest in Zhegrova is expected to resurface at the end of the season, with several clubs monitoring his situation. He previously attracted attention during his time at Lille, and that interest is likely to return if Juventus signals a willingness to listen to offers.

According to Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri intend to assess his future during the summer, with the player needing to earn another season at the club. Juventus will continue to support him and hopes he can prove his value through hard work and improved fitness. At present, the club is leaning towards keeping him beyond this campaign and offering him another opportunity to demonstrate his worth over a full season, provided he can meet the physical demands required at the highest level.