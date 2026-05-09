Juventus have reportedly opened discussions with the agent of Robert Lewandowski as the experienced striker considers the possibility of continuing his career in Serie A next season. The Polish forward is believed to be exploring his options ahead of the summer despite Barcelona remaining interested in keeping him at the club.

The Bianconeri are eager to strengthen their attacking options with proven and experienced players as they continue planning for next season. Lewandowski’s reputation and goalscoring record make him an attractive target for Juventus, particularly as the club aims to return to the top of Italian football.

However, Juventus are not alone in the race for his signature. AC Milan are also understood to be serious contenders and has reportedly held several discussions regarding a potential move for the striker. A final decision on his future has not yet been made.

Barcelona Still Hope To Keep Striker

Barcelona would reportedly prefer to keep Lewandowski for another season, although the Spanish club are believed to want the striker to accept a reduction in salary if he decides to remain at Camp Nou.

Despite that possibility, the former Bayern Munich forward appears open to experiencing another challenge before the end of his career. Even at the age of 38 next summer, Lewandowski continues to be regarded as one of the most clinical forwards in world football.

Juventus believe the striker could still make a major contribution in Serie A because of his experience, movement and finishing ability. The Bianconeri are therefore interested in exploring whether a deal can be completed under suitable financial conditions.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus made it clear during discussions with Lewandowski’s representatives that the current demands involved in the transfer are considered too high for the club to proceed immediately.

Champions League Qualification Remains Essential

Juventus are also aware that qualification for next season’s Champions League could prove decisive in its pursuit of the Polish striker. Securing a place in Europe’s top competition would significantly improve the club’s financial flexibility and attractiveness in the transfer market.

Without Champions League football, Juventus are unlikely to move forward with a deal for Lewandowski because of the financial commitment involved. The club, therefore, remains fully focused on finishing the season strongly before making major decisions regarding potential signings for the next campaign.