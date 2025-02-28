Thiago Motta has the full backing of the Juventus board as he continues his tenure as their manager. The Bianconeri appointed him in the summer, recognising him as one of the most promising coaches in European football, and they firmly believe he has the potential to restore the club to its former glory.

The former midfielder is implementing a different style of play from what Juventus supporters have grown accustomed to, introducing a new tactical identity. While change is often necessary for long-term success, it must also be accompanied by tangible results. Juventus, a club with a rich history of winning, demands success, and Motta is under pressure to deliver. However, his first season in charge already appears destined to end in disappointment.

In the past fortnight, Juventus have been eliminated from both the Champions League and the Coppa Italia, leaving them at risk of finishing the campaign without silverware. For a club of their stature, this is far from acceptable. Given that Motta had never won a major trophy as a senior manager before this season, some may question why Juventus are so confident in his ability to bring success to the Allianz Stadium.

Despite these setbacks, it is widely expected that Motta will remain in charge beyond this season. That decision would indicate that Juventus is committed to seeing their gamble through, trusting that the long-term rewards will justify the short-term sacrifices.

Motta has yet to prove he can guide a team to major honours, and if Juventus keep him at the helm for another campaign, it will be a clear statement that they are willing to endure further potential failures in pursuit of rebuilding the squad. While patience can sometimes be necessary for lasting success, Juventus fans will expect tangible progress soon, or the club’s faith in Motta may come under increasing scrutiny.