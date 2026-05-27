Liverpool have told Alisson Becker that they want him to remain at the club for at least another season, but Juventus are continuing to push for the Brazilian goalkeeper’s signature as they attempt to convince him with a three-year contract offer.

Although Liverpool are confident about retaining him, the Reds have only extended his deal by a single additional season. Alisson is understood to be open to staying, but he is also reportedly intrigued by the proposal from Juventus as he weighs up his options ahead of the new campaign.

Juventus Push for a Major Signing

The Brazilian is already familiar with Italian football following his spell at AS Roma, and he also worked under Luciano Spalletti during his time in the capital. That previous relationship is seen as a factor that could make a potential reunion in Turin more appealing for both player and manager.

Spalletti is believed to be pushing for Alisson as part of wider changes to his squad ahead of the new season, with the Juventus coach reportedly viewing him as a long-term solution between the posts as the club considers adjustments in key positions.

Liverpool Confident of Keeping Alisson

Despite Juventus’ interest, Alisson remains an iconic figure at Liverpool and across the Premier League, and it is unlikely he would force an exit from Anfield. According to Tuttojuve, Liverpool believe he will ultimately stay at the club.

The Premier League side have also made it clear internally that Alisson remains their first-choice goalkeeper and a key part of their plans moving forward. They are confident they can persuade him to continue at Anfield despite external interest.

However, the final decision now rests with the player, who has a formal offer from Juventus on the table and must decide whether to continue his legacy in England or take on a new challenge in Serie A.