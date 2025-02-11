Randal Kolo Muani has been one of the standout signings in Europe this January, having joined Juventus on loan from PSG. The French forward has made an immediate impact at his new club, providing a much-needed boost to the Bianconeri’s attacking options.

Juventus were in search of a new attacker during the January transfer window, looking for someone who could relieve the pressure on Dusan Vlahovic, who had been carrying much of the attacking burden. After considering several alternatives, they opted to sign Kolo Muani, who had been struggling to secure regular game time under PSG manager Luis Enrique. While the Frenchman had shown flashes of brilliance during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, Enrique preferred to use other players in his attacking setup, leaving Kolo Muani sidelined for much of the season.

In Turin, however, the striker has found his footing. Since his arrival, Kolo Muani has made an impressive start, scoring five goals in just three appearances. His sharp form in front of goal has even seen him displace Vlahovic from the starting XI, a surprising development considering the Serbian’s key role at Juventus. Kolo Muani’s confidence and consistency in Italy have quickly made him one of the standout players in the squad, and his presence has added a new dynamic to Juventus’ attack.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Despite having just arrived, there is already talk of Kolo Muani staying at Juventus beyond this season. His performances have caught the eye of many, and his future in Turin looks promising. However, with PSG still on the lookout for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, the Parisian club may want to recall the striker to bolster their own squad, especially given his recent form. Kolo Muani’s success at Juventus has only increased his stock, and PSG may now see him as a more integral part of their plans moving forward.

Nevertheless, a report from TuttoJuve has suggested that Luis Enrique is willing to let Kolo Muani remain at Juventus permanently. The Spanish manager, having moved on from the Frenchman, appears content to focus on other attacking options in his squad, allowing Kolo Muani to continue his successful spell in Turin. This comes as good news for Juventus, as the striker has proven to be a valuable addition to their team.

Kolo Muani has shown that he has the talent and mentality to thrive in Italy, and his performances suggest that he deserves to remain with Juventus on a permanent basis. The club could benefit from keeping him long-term, with the Frenchman offering a fresh attacking threat and a valuable asset to their future plans. Juventus will be hoping that PSG’s decision to allow Kolo Muani to stay in Turin works in their favour, and the striker’s future could be one of the key talking points for the remainder of the season.