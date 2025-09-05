Juventus opted to send Filip Kostic on loan to Fenerbahce last season, having determined that he was not part of their immediate plans. The Serbian winger adapted well in Turkiye, where his performances drew positive reviews. During his time there, he worked under Jose Mourinho, who was keen to retain him before his own departure from the club.

Interest in Kostic was not limited to Fenerbahce. Several European clubs monitored his situation, with Atalanta among those making enquiries about bringing him into their squad. Despite this external attention, Juventus decided to reassess his place within the team following his return from loan.

Tudor’s Assessment and Juventus’ Decision

Kostic rejoined the Juventus squad during the Club World Cup period, providing new head coach Igor Tudor with ample opportunity to evaluate his abilities. Reports indicate that the Croatian manager has been impressed by Kostic’s performances in training and during pre-season preparations. Crucially, Tudor has not requested that the player be sold, instead recognising his value within the current group.

Juventus are aware of the demands that come with competing across multiple fronts and have emphasised the importance of depth in the squad. Retaining Kostic provides them with a seasoned option who can contribute when required, particularly in a system that relies on effective wing-backs.

Filip Kostic (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Positive Impressions Since His Return

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus were especially struck by Kostic’s attitude and commitment since rejoining the team. His professionalism, combined with his willingness to fight for his place, has been well-received by both management and teammates. As a result, the club concluded that he should remain, viewing him as a reliable alternative on the left flank.

Kostic’s wealth of experience at both club and international levels strengthens his case as a valuable squad member. His tactical awareness, work rate and delivery from wide areas make him a useful asset for Tudor, particularly when rotating players or adapting strategies to different opponents.

By keeping Kostic, Juventus not only ensure greater competition for places but also safeguards themselves against the risks of injuries and fixture congestion. For a team with ambitions of competing strongly in Serie A and Europe, his presence could prove an important factor in sustaining momentum throughout the season.