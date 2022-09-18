“What more must Allegri do to get sacked?” Journalist reveals damning stats on Allegri

Journalist Carlo Garganese has revealed some damning stats about Max Allegri as Juventus manager and he believes they are enough to get anyone sacked.

Juve has just been beaten by newly-promoted Monza to confirm they are arguably the worst team in the league now.

The Bianconeri have been consistently poor in their matches this term and that result is a new low for the men from Turin.

Max Allegri won five consecutive league titles as the club’s manager during his first spell.

That is one reason they brought him back last season. However, it seems his managerial style is out of date, and Garganese reveals he has been a terrible manager in terms of points per game.

He tweeted:

“Aside from period 2009 to 10, Max Allegri is points per game the WORST Juventus manager in 31 years.

“2 wins in 13 games, now a loss to bottom of league Monza, a lost changing room & fanbase + relegation form & ‘football’…

“What more must Allegri do to get sacked?”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s return was not an idea everyone welcomed, and they have been proven right, for now.

The former AC Milan gaffer is loyal to his style of play, which is not exciting for the Juve fans to watch.

Because he wins trophies, they accepted it, but now that is no longer the case, he has to go.