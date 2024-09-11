After appointing Thiago Motta as their manager, Juventus deemed several players surplus to requirements and asked these top stars to leave.

The likes of Filip Kostić, Federico Chiesa, Daniele Rugani, and Mattia De Sciglio, among others, were told to find new clubs.

This decision didn’t surprise fans or the players, as the new manager was expected to make significant changes.

Juve’s playing style under Motta is different from last season’s approach under Max Allegri, meaning not all players fit into the new system.

While making Chiesa redundant seemed harsh, Juventus sold him to Liverpool. However, the club is still stuck with certain players after the transfer window closed.

Arthur Melo falls into that category, and according to a report from TuttoJuve, the Brazilian is set to be reinstated into the squad.

The report claims that Motta will give Arthur a chance to be part of the team until the January transfer window.

Arthur, along with other unsold players, will have another opportunity to secure a move in the winter transfer window.

Juve FC Says

We need to protect the value of the players at the club, so reinstating them is the smart thing to do.