Juventus will reportedly attempt to bring Antonio Conte back as their manager at the end of the season, a move that comes as a significant surprise.

During the summer, Conte was a free agent and had hesitated to accept Napoli’s contract offer. At that time, Juventus had a clear opportunity to appoint him as their head coach without complications. However, the Bianconeri instead chose to hire Thiago Motta, impressed by his managerial style and the work he had done at Bologna.

That decision has since backfired, as Juventus were ultimately forced to dismiss Motta following an underwhelming campaign. To steady the ship, they have brought in Igor Tudor, though his tenure may be short-lived. Tudor’s primary objective is to ensure the club finishes the season strongly, but Juventus are expected to appoint a new permanent manager before the next campaign begins.

Many fans would welcome Conte’s return, as he has proven himself to be a winner, both at Juventus and elsewhere. His past success with the club, combined with his experience in Serie A, makes him an attractive candidate. Certain sections of the Italian media believe that Juventus will make a serious attempt to secure his services for next season.

However, according to Calciomercato, Napoli is not concerned about a potential approach from Juventus. The report states that Conte signed a three-year contract upon joining Napoli, and the club remains confident that he will honour his agreement. They do not believe Juventus will be able to lure him away before the end of his current deal.

While Conte remains a highly respected figure at Juventus, a return to Turin may not be straightforward. Given his contractual obligations to Napoli, securing his services would likely be a complex and difficult process. The Bianconeri may still explore the possibility, but as things stand, Napoli are convinced that Conte will remain with them and not entertain an early departure.

Conte’s potential return to Juventus will undoubtedly be a topic of discussion in the coming months, but whether it becomes a reality remains to be seen.