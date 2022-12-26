What players will be available for Juventus first game of the new year?

Juventus faces Cremonese in Serie A at the start of next month as league football finally returns across European football.

Max Allegri’s men were in good form before the break and won six consecutive league games, a run that puts them just 10 points behind the league leaders.

Juve remains one of the teams Napoli worries about, and now the Bianconeri are in form, it will make them tremble.

However, how many first-team players can Juve call on for their first game back by next month?

A report on Il Bianconero reveals Max Allegri is set to deploy a 3-5-2 formation with Fabio Miretti, Nicolo Fagioli and Manuel Locatelli in midfield.

The Bianconeri Brazilian contingent is expected to play, and they will make up the back three.

Juve FC Says

It is very important that we win our first game back against Cremonese, so we need our best men to be in the lineup for the fixture.

However, everyone on the team must understand what it means to play for this club, and we back them to deliver important performances as a first sign they want to keep their place on the team.

Hopefully, no one will suffer an injury before the game, and we can field a fully-fit squad.