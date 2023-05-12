What Pogba will do if Juventus is denied a Champions League spot

Juventus could be docked points at the end of this season, which will effectively rule them out of a place in the Italian top four and stop them from going to the Champions League next season.

This is a real possibility and Max Allegri’s side will be sweating over the future of some key players if that happens.

Adrien Rabiot has reiterated that he wants to play in the Champions League and the Frenchman could be the first player to leave if the Bianconeri cannot make the top four.

Paul Pogba is another player everyone knows wants to compete at the top of European football and might want out.

But Tuttojuve says the 2018 World Cup winner is set to stay at the club even if they do not qualify for the Champions League.

Pogba believes he needs to repay the patience the club has shown to him in his injury-ravaged months in Turin and will be in their squad next term.

Juve FC Says

We expect the next campaign to be huge for Pogba and the club will bank on him to win trophies.

We have shown him support this season and he will have to show his best form when next term comes around.