Italian Serie A side Juventus are currently in third place in the league behind second-place AC Milan and league leaders Inter Milan (Internazionale), with fewer than ten games to go before the end of the season.

They finished seventh in the league at the end of the 2023/23 campaign and are slowly returning to form. Here is a closer look at which players Juventus may need to sign in the summer transfer window to give them a better chance of winning the league next year.

How are Juventus currently doing in the league?

Juventus have recently had a dip in form and now find themselves in third place with 59 points. They have played 29 games, won 17, drawn 8, lost 4, scored 44, and conceded 23, which gives them a +21 GD (goal difference).

In comparison, second-place AC Milan have 62 points, and league leaders Inter Milan are way ahead in the lead with 76 points. They started the year in excellent form, beating Salernitana 6-1 in round 16 of the Coppa Italia and then beating them 2-1 away in the league just three days later.

Their next win came in the Coppa Italia quarter-final when they put 4 past Frosinone. Their next two league games saw them beat Sassuolo 3-0 at home and Lecce 3-0 away. However, from then on, their form dipped.

On January 27, they could only manage a 1-1 draw against Empoli.

They lost 1-0 to Inter Milan, 1-0 to Udinese, and drew 2-2 with Verona. On February 25, they beat Frosinone 3-2, before losing 2-1 to Napoli and then drawing 2-2 with Atalanta. Their most recent game was on March 17, when they drew 0-0 with Genoa at home.

Who do Juventus need to sign to regain their status as Italy’s most successful football club?

To reaffirm their position as Italy's most successful club, they will need to invest in new signings during the upcoming summer 2024 transfer window.

They need to make at least four key signings to shore up the defence, midfield, and attack. For example, they will need to invest in a top-level full-back, at least two solid midfielders, and a striker or winger who can score regular goals.

They have their eye on Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, who currently plays for rivals Atalanta, but some have suggested that Liverpool could swoop in and scupper their plans. Reports have suggested that whoever lands Koopmeiners will have to spend around €60 million.

According to other reports, Juventus have also devised a plan to sign Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, who currently plays in Serie A for Bologna, but they may also have competition to sign him from German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

One of the other names that has also been linked with a potential move to Juventus is Italian midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura, who’s currently at Fiorentina.

Can Juventus win the 2023/24 Serie A title?

The best way to find out if Juventus (aka The Old Lady) can win the league this season would be to closely examine the latest odds some of today's online bookmakers are currently offering.

For example, Inter Milan is too far ahead for anyone to catch up. They are the clear odds-on favourites to win this year, meaning it’s now impossible to bet on Inter.

If you were to bet on AC Milan to win the league, you would be looking at odds of around 125/1 (fractional odds). For those who prefer the decimal odds format, 125/1 is 126.00.

If you prefer viewing the odds in the American/moneyline odds format, 125/1 is +12,500 (it all means the same). In other words, second-place AC Milan only has a 0.8% implied probability rate of winning the league this year.

In comparison, Juventus are currently priced at around 250/1 (so 251.00 or +250,000) with only a 0.45 IPR (implied probability rate). In other words, it’s not worth betting on this particular market.

Instead, a much safer bet would be for Juventus to finish the league in the top four, which is currently priced at around 1/25 (1.04 or -2,500) with a whopping 96.20% IPR.

Final thoughts

If Juventus can indeed finish in the top four, it will be much better than how they ended the season last year and will secure them a spot in the UEFA Champions League competition next year.

However, they will need to spend big in the upcoming summer transfer window to strengthen their squad if they want to compete in the Champions League. They also need signings to improve their chances of winning the 2024/25 Serie A campaign.