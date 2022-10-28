What punishment can Juventus face over private Ronaldo agreement?

Juventus has been battling different legal wars recently and the latest accusation from investigators involves a deal with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Bianconeri had announced that he took a pay cut, but it has been discovered that both parties had an agreement outside the reported finances of the club.

The Bianconeri agreed to pay the Portuguese star 20m euros, but it was not recorded in their financial statement.

After a thorough search involving raids on several nationwide offices, investigators believe they found the document both parties signed.

If this is true, Juve could be punished for their part in the agreement, but just how severe can it be?

A report on Il Bianconero reveals the Bianconeri could be forced to pay three times the fee they agreed to pay CR7, which amounts to 60m euros.

They could also be deducted a few points from the Serie A table as a part of the punishment.

Juve FC Says

There is no need to panic over any of these possible punishments, as Andrea Agnelli has assured us they did the right thing.

However, if found guilty, we can pay any fine, but we will likely contest a point deduction if it is too large.