What really happened between Paredes and D’Ambrosio in Juventus-Inter match

Inter Milan’s Danilo D’Ambrosio and Juventus’ Leandro Paredes were sent off at the end of the last Derby d’Italia.

Most fans saw the ref send them off and the on-field melee that ensued, but not everyone knew exactly what caused the clash.

Both players have since been fined and banned from some games as further punishment for the fracas.

A report has now revealed what really caused the issue between them.

Calciomercato reveals D’Ambrosio had initially clattered into Dusan Vlahovic and Paredes took exception to the act, which made him react to the Inter man.

Juve FC Says

Paredes may not play often, but the Argentinian isn’t afraid to get into a confrontation with anyone, which he showed even at the World Cup.

He will defend any teammate being attacked by an opponent, which is a great thing.

However, we need more than that from him and he has simply failed to deliver on the pitch for us so far.

The midfielder is set to return to PSG at the end of this season, but we need him to be prepared to contribute positively before the loan term expires.

If he does that, it will even improve his chance of finding a new home next season, as he is not in the plans of PSG.