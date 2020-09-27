What Ronaldo really thought about the Dzeko move revealed

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato has revealed what Christiano Ronaldo really thought about the signing of Edin Dzeko.

Dzeko was set to join The Bianconeri last weekend before the move was surprisingly called off and Juvntus moved for Alvaro Morata instead.

The former Manchester City striker had already agreed to the move and Juve had secured an agreement with AS Roma, but the deal still never went through.

It has now been revealed that Andrea Pirlo considered the Bosnian the ideal striker for his team considering that he already had Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala.

Ronaldo was also keen to have the former Premier League ace as his strike partner because the plan was always that Dzeko was the type of striker that will keep the defenders busy and free up the Portuguese attacker to do the damage upfront.

Well, the transfer never happened and Juve has now had to settle for Morata who enjoyed two seasons at the club between 2014 and 2016.

Ronaldo will hope that Morata will also become a valuable addition to this Juve team ahead of the new season. Morata scored 15 league goals in two seasons for the club in his last stint.