What should be Juve’s priorities in the upcoming summer transfer window?

Juventus have the Coppa Italia and Serie A to play for still as we go into the final six weeks of the season, but we will already be considering what needs to be done ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to the speculation, we are looking at the CB, CM and CF areas predominantly, while we are also being linked with full-backs also, which pretty much tells you that every area of the team needs some work, while our wide areas will no doubt enjoy a huge boost when we can welcome back Federico Chiesa from his long-term injury.

With the expectation of having to work within a limited budget, we may well have to look at who we can offload primarily. Arthur has failed to vibrate as much as your team, but is believed to have potential suitors in Arsenal amongst others, and he would be high on my list of players who is over-rated and one we should cash-in on. Adrien Rabiot is another, who despite keeping favour with Max Allegri, has largely disappointed, and I would happily look to sell him on also. Aaron Ramsey is one who should be allowed to leave for nothing in order to get his wages off our back, freeing up plenty of the budget for reinvestment.

These two sales should boost our coffers sufficiently to be invested back into the team, and a strong DM option who can be paired with Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria in a midfield three should be sought after, while Nicolo Rovella should be brought back from his loan to Genoa to challenge for minutes next term.

I personally believe that Luca Pellegrini has come on plenty this term, and have become a big fan of Mattia De Sciglio on the opposite side of the defence, so wouldn’t be investing heavily on a full-back, leaving the rest of our budget to spend on a new striker and a defender.

Moise Kean hasn’t done enough on loan from Everton so far this season, while Alvaro Morata should be targeted to continue to build on his partnership with Dusan Vlahovic. We will still need another option up top, with Kaio Jorge not having had enough minutes to show he deserves to be considered as back-up due to his injury.

Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci have missed way too much football in the last two seasons to be relied upon heavily moving forwards, so my focus would be on bringing in a partner for Matthijs De Ligt for the new season, while I’m more than happy with Rugani continuing as a squad player.

Despite our strength in numbers being in midfield, that is our weakest position, so much of our business will hopefully be focused on rectifying that area, but to be taken seriously, we also need a second-striker and a central defender.

In short, the hierarchy will have their work cut-out if they are to make us the standout team in the division ahead of the new season, but the priority must be offloading those disappointing midfielders in order to rebuild the rest of the team.

Where would you start the rebuild if you was in charge?

Patrick