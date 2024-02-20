For much of this season, Max Allegri appears to have discovered a successful formula that could potentially end Juventus’ trophy drought, securing his job in the process.

Despite facing challenges in winning over a significant portion of the fan base, Allegri’s team has shown resilience and came close to winning the Serie A, providing tough competition for Inter Milan throughout the season.

Acknowledging that Inter was widely recognised as the strongest team in the league from the start of the season, Juventus received credit for staying in the title race until the previous month.

However, in their last three games, the team’s season has taken a downturn, and they now find themselves seven points behind Inter, with the gap potentially extending to ten if Inter wins their outstanding game.

The reality of the situation is sinking in, and Allegri is facing increasing pressure to reverse the team’s fortunes, or he risks being replaced at the end of the season. Several managers have been linked with the managerial role at the Allianz Stadium once Allegri departs, including Thiago Motta, Antonio Conte, and Roberto de Zerbi.

While these names may bring an exciting style of football to the club, it’s worth noting that Juventus has historically favoured a pragmatic approach that prioritises results over flair. This preference is evident in the brief tenures of Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo, who focused on attractive football but lasted only a season each, leading to Allegri’s return.

From a fan perspective, they want to both win and be entertained, in the same manner, one visits a casino to win at the tables and have an enjoyable evening at the same time, however, that would most likely go against the way Juventus has been historically, well, over the last couple of decades at least.

Given this context, the next manager probably needs to align with the pragmatic approach that has brought success to Juventus over the years. The foundation for success is already in place, and a radical change in coaching philosophy may require significant financial investment, something Juve is lacking at this moment in time.

Managers like Diego Simeone and Jose Mourinho, known for their pragmatic styles, would be suitable for the current Juventus squad, requiring only a few player adjustments to reach the top. However, Simeone may not be inclined to move to Juventus, and Mourinho’s recent struggles at AS Roma could impact his reception at the Allianz Stadium.