Arkadiusz Milik has been placed on the transfer list ahead of the upcoming transfer window as Juventus seeks to part ways with the Polish striker.

Struggling to find relevance within Juve’s 3-5-2 formation, Milik has found himself overshadowed by Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, who are the preferred attacking options in the system.

Although Milik has performed well in the Italian Cup, where he has been given opportunities as a starter, time is running out for him to prove his worth to the Bianconeri.

Juventus is aiming to overhaul their squad at the end of the season, and multiple reports suggest that Milik will be among the departures.

The club is keen to offload players who are unlikely to have an impact in the upcoming campaign. According to reports from Tuttojuve, Milik is valued at €4.2 million on Juventus’ balance sheet, indicating that this is the minimum fee at which the Bianconeri can sell him without incurring a loss.

Juve FC Says

Milik has not done well since we made his transfer permanent, and he is too old to improve further.

We need to offload him in the summer and create room for a younger and much better striker.

At 4.2 million euros, that money will not be enough to sign a better player, but the money we will save from his wages will be helpful.