Federico Gatti continues to be one of the most dependable performers in the current Juventus squad, and his consistency has not gone unnoticed. The Italian defender, who has featured prominently under multiple managers at the club, is reportedly attracting growing interest from abroad.

Despite being one of the lower earners in the Juventus squad, Gatti has established himself as a valuable asset. The club appreciates his contribution and is said to be planning a contract renewal in the coming weeks, recognising both his performances and his leadership qualities. He is already viewed as one of the emerging leaders in the dressing room, and his positive influence on the pitch has strengthened his importance to the team.

Gatti has embraced life in Turin and remains committed to Juventus, but interest from the Premier League could complicate the club’s efforts to keep him. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Newcastle United and Everton are among the clubs keeping a close eye on the Italy international, and there is growing speculation that either side could make a move for him in the summer.

While Juventus are keen to retain his services, they may be open to a sale under the right conditions. The report suggests that a bid in the region of €25 million could be enough to persuade the Bianconeri to part ways with the centre-back. Such a fee would represent a significant profit for a player who was not acquired at a premium and would provide the club with funds to reinvest in their defensive ranks.

Nonetheless, any decision to sanction his departure would need to be carefully considered. Gatti’s dedication and work rate have earned him the trust of his coaches and teammates alike. Selling a player of his calibre without securing a suitable replacement could risk destabilising the defensive unit at a critical time in the club’s rebuilding process.

While €25 million may appear to be a reasonable valuation, Juventus must ensure that they are in a position to bring in a defender who can match or exceed Gatti’s contributions. Until that certainty is secured, retaining him should remain a priority.