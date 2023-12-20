In the coming weeks, Juventus will face the challenge of competing in both Serie A and the Coppa Italia, adding strain to their small squad. Despite their fine form in Serie A, some recent matches have revealed vulnerabilities, especially in maintaining narrow leads. While they have an experienced manager in Max Allegri, the question arises whether Juventus has the squad depth to contend for both the league and the cup.

Unlike their rivals, Juventus doesn’t have European commitments, providing more time for rest and recovery between games. However, the squad size has been a concern, with the need to bring youngsters onto the bench to cover for injured players, highlighting the limitations of their roster.

With the Coppa Italia on the horizon, Allegri will likely want to compete strongly in the competition, given Juventus’ historical success in the tournament. Winning the Italian Cup could boost the team’s confidence and improve their trophy haul for the season.

Yet, the limited squad depth may force Juventus to make strategic choices. With a small pool of players available for selection, the team might need to prioritise one competition over the other. The challenge lies in balancing the pursuit of success in both Serie A and the Coppa Italia, as deploying a weakened team in either competition could jeopardise their chances.

While winning both the league and the Italian Cup would be ideal, the practical constraints of the squad size might necessitate a focus on one competition to maximise their chances of silverware. Ultimately, Juventus faces the dilemma of spreading their resources thin or concentrating on a single front to avoid ending the season empty-handed.

At the beginning of the season, Allegri’s priority for Juventus was to secure a place within the top four, considering it a success if they could win the Coppa Italia and finish in a Champions League spot. However, as the season has progressed, fan expectations seem to have shifted, with a growing preference for winning the Scudetto over the Coppa Italia.

The fans’ desire to prioritise the league title suggests a heightened ambition and belief in Juventus’ potential for success in Serie A. While Allegri initially aimed for a top-four finish, the changing dynamics may alter the team’s goals, with winning the Scudetto becoming a more prominent and coveted objective.

The outcome of the January transfer window could play a crucial role in shaping Juventus’ prospects in both competitions. The addition of a couple of quality players might strengthen the squad sufficiently to compete effectively in Serie A and the Coppa Italia simultaneously. With the right reinforcements, Juventus could target a double, even with a squad that is relatively small in terms of quality.