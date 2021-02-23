What the headlines say about Juve this morning – Feb 23 edition

After two back-to-back defeats, Juventus came back to the winning ways, albeit against bottom of the table Crotone.

Andrea Pirlo’s men had to wait until late in the first half to open the scoring via a Cristiano Ronaldo header.

The Portuguese added another few minutes later, and Weston Mckennie put his mark on the 3-0 victory with a close range strike.

So let’s take a look at what the major Italian newspapers had to say about the Bianconeri on the morning of February 23 (as translated by Football Italia)

La Gazzetta dello Sport posted a picture of Ronaldo in mid-air jumping to meet Aaron Ramsey’s cross which led his second goal.

The pink newspaper added the title of “Volaldo” to the picture, which is a reference to the Portuguese’s “flying” abilities.

Andrea Pirlo’s words were also mentioned, as the young tactician said “we are still here”, in reference to the Scudetto race.

For their part, Corriere dello Sport stated that CR7 always takes care of business, whilst mentioning how Juve leapfrogged Roma to the third place and are closing on second placed Milan.

Finally, Tuttosport posted a picture of Ronaldo with a quote directed to the Inter manager “Conte, I won’t give up”

The Turin based newspaper wrote that the Portuguese star brought the Bianconeri back with two great goals to beat Crotone.

Tuttosport also mentioned how Ronaldo has now reclaimed his lead on the top of the goal-scoring charts.

Romelu Lukaku had been the leader with 17 goals after his strike against Milan, but the Bianconeri star has leapfrogged him with 18 goals with his brace on Monday.