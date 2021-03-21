“What the hell did Sarri do to be sacked?” Some Juventus fans slam Pirlo

Juventus’ 1-0 loss to Benevento today seems to be the last straw for their fans and they have now turned on Andrea Pirlo.

The former midfielder was a surprising managerial appointment in the summer after the Bianconeri sacked Maurizio Sarri.

Some fans had hoped that he would turn out to become their Pep Guardiola or Zinedine Zidane, but his first campaign has been a frustrating one for them.

They have dropped points against teams they should beat and were humbled out of the Champions League by FC Porto.

Benevento has just been promoted to Serie A and Juventus always makes a meal out of newly-promoted teams.

With that in mind, their fans expected them to beat Pippo Inzaghi’s team at the Allianz Stadium today.

But they fumbled and allowed the visitors to take all the points home in their bid to survive relegation.

The club posted about the result on Twitter and the fans took to the post to attack Pirlo. Here are some reactions:

What the hell did Sarri do to be sacked? Pirlo is an abysmal manager — Braden 🥶🔥🟠 (@CFCBraden) March 21, 2021

Juve tried re-inventing the wheel putting Pirlo with ZERO EXPERIENCE as a coach. I said it then, and I’ll repeat , we will be fighting for 4th position this year with the team we have! Total failure and total embarrassment!#PIRLOOUTNOW — jonjon (@jonjon97270178) March 21, 2021

Juventus management have destroyed everything we love about this team by purchasing unnecessary players who added nothing to the team cause and targets and topped that by hiring a club legend with zero managerial experience which eventually led to the current disaster. Sack pirlo — mohamad yahia (@mohamadyahia89) March 21, 2021

I see a lack of creativity. We let Panjic go and bring in the weaker Artur. I see Dybala when fit not played to much reliance on Ronaldo to pull us out of the Dirt. Sacking managers is never a chosen path but Pirlo needs to leave we are too easy to play. #forzajuve — Russell Crook (@Russ_crook) March 21, 2021