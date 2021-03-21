pirlo
“What the hell did Sarri do to be sacked?” Some Juventus fans slam Pirlo

March 21, 2021 - 10:15 pm

Juventus’ 1-0 loss to Benevento today seems to be the last straw for their fans and they have now turned on Andrea Pirlo.

The former midfielder was a surprising managerial appointment in the summer after the Bianconeri sacked Maurizio Sarri.

Some fans had hoped that he would turn out to become their Pep Guardiola or Zinedine Zidane, but his first campaign has been a frustrating one for them.

They have dropped points against teams they should beat and were humbled out of the Champions League by FC Porto.

Benevento has just been promoted to Serie A and Juventus always makes a meal out of newly-promoted teams.

With that in mind, their fans expected them to beat Pippo Inzaghi’s team at the Allianz Stadium today.

But they fumbled and allowed the visitors to take all the points home in their bid to survive relegation.

The club posted about the result on Twitter and the fans took to the post to attack Pirlo. Here are some reactions:

